AAA Finds Deaths In Collisions With Senior Drivers Reach Highest Point In Decades

HYANNIS – A recent analysis of federal crash data by AAA Northeast has found that the number of fatalities in crashes involving senior drivers nationwide has reached its highest levels since at least 2000, with 8,209 fatalities associated with crashes involving drivers ages 65 and up in 2021, the most recent year available in federal data sources.

Of those deaths, 4,691 were senior drivers, as well as 933 of their passengers, 1,763 occupants of separate motor vehicles, and 820 people outside the vehicles when the crash occurred.

Regional statistics mirror the nationwide trend, with 101 of these fatal crashes occurring in Massachusetts.

Although AAA officials partially attributed the rise to an increase in senior drivers over the last few years, they shared safety tips with the public in honor of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.

“Older drivers aren‘t necessarily worse drivers than their younger counterparts,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “In fact, AAA research shows that seniors are less likely to engage in risky behaviors behind the wheel. But they are at greater risk of being killed or seriously injured if a crash occurs.”

Senior drivers are encouraged to acquaint themselves with new car technologies, to monitor their health before taking the wheel, and to always wear a seatbelt when traveling in an automobile.