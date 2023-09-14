AAA Issues Flood Safety Advisories Ahead Of Potential Storms

SAGAMORE – Following flooding at the Sagamore Bridge on Sunday and ahead of expected rainfall over the weekend in relation to Hurricane Lee, AAA is advising motorists on how to protect themselves and their vehicles from flood-related hazards.

According to health experts at the CDC, half of all flood-related deaths happen when a vehicle is driven into flooded areas.

Motorists should be aware that even what looks like shallow water can cause severe damage to a vehicle, and what appear to be mere puddles may be hiding sinkholes several feet deep.

Just six inches of standing water can cause a vehicle to float out of control, or lead to water ingestion in the engine.

Larger vehicles such as SUVs are not immune to the hazards created by water, and drivers should avoid traveling through flooded areas, even if other nearby drivers attempt it.

Residents should remain indoors in a safe location when heavy rainfall and flood conditions are present, and park their cars on higher ground when preparing for inclement weather, as stalled cars can be carried away during a flood.

When rain has subsided, owners of submerged cars should have their cars towed to a repair facility for inspection before any attempt to start the vehicle.

Likewise, vehicle owners are advised to take detailed photographs of their vehicles before attempting repairs and to read their insurance plans closely, as vehicles with comprehensive insurance coverage may be covered for flood-related damages.

As always, residents are advised to heed travel warnings during inclement weather.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter