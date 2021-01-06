AAA: Mass Gas Prices Up 2 Cents

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is reporting that gas prices continue to see slight increases.

According to the agency, self-served regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State is currently selling for an average of $2.21, which is up two cents from last week.

That price is also 38 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time in 2020 and four cents below the average price nationwide.

Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast noted that the gap in price compared to last year is already notable, and demand at the pump–and thus average prices–should decline if current crude oil prices stay put.

According to gasbuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range between $2.15 and $2.59.