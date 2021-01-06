You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Mass Gas Prices Up 2 Cents

AAA: Mass Gas Prices Up 2 Cents

January 6, 2021

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is reporting that gas prices continue to see slight increases.

According to the agency, self-served regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State is currently selling for an average of $2.21, which is up two cents from last week.

That price is also 38 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time in 2020 and four cents below the average price nationwide.

Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast noted that the gap in price compared to last year is already notable, and demand at the pump–and thus average prices–should decline if current crude oil prices stay put.

According to gasbuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range between $2.15 and $2.59.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 