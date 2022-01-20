AARP Launches Online Job Center for Vets, Military Spouses

BOSTON – An online resource to help veterans and military spouses find jobs has been launched by the AARP.

The AARP Veterans and Military Spouses Job Center was created to provide information and opportunities to the nearly 400,000 vets and military spouses in Massachusetts, as well as many others across the country.

It offers courses focused on career planning, filters to find proper employers who are hiring, tips on job interviews, and more.

These resources come as veteran unemployment sits at roughly 3%, according to a report released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

AARP will also be holding an online job fair on January 26 from 1 to 4 p.m., another opportunity for local vets to find employment and learn more about developing their careers.

For more information, including how to access the online job center, visit AARP’s website by clicking here.