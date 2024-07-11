You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Affordable Housing at Maurice’s Campground Looking for Community Input

Affordable Housing at Maurice’s Campground Looking for Community Input

July 11, 2024

Google Streetview.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet is seeking public input on affordable housing planned for the Maurice’s Campground property purchased 2 years ago.

The year-long master plan process kicking off this summer will take in ideas for land use, landscaping, housing types and tenure, and what income levels should be served.

Designer Studio G, a local organization, will lead the design work, with Executive Director Gail Sullivan saying it needs to appeal to young families if the Outer Cape wants to support year-round communities.

The first meeting will be hosted at the Adult Community Center on August 1st from 6 to 8 pm. The 21-acre campground was purchased by the town for about $6.5 million.

More information on how to get involved in the forum can be found here.

For more directly from Studio G and Gail Sullivan discussing their plans for the property, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 