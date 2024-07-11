Affordable Housing at Maurice’s Campground Looking for Community Input

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet is seeking public input on affordable housing planned for the Maurice’s Campground property purchased 2 years ago.

The year-long master plan process kicking off this summer will take in ideas for land use, landscaping, housing types and tenure, and what income levels should be served.

Designer Studio G, a local organization, will lead the design work, with Executive Director Gail Sullivan saying it needs to appeal to young families if the Outer Cape wants to support year-round communities.

The first meeting will be hosted at the Adult Community Center on August 1st from 6 to 8 pm. The 21-acre campground was purchased by the town for about $6.5 million.

