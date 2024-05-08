You are here: Home / NewsCenter / VIDEO: Meet Studio G, The Architects Selected for Maurice’s Campground Affordable Housing Project

VIDEO: Meet Studio G, The Architects Selected for Maurice’s Campground Affordable Housing Project

May 8, 2024

Wellfleet town officials have selected architects, planners and more for the Maurice’s Campground housing project. Gail Sullivan with Studio G Architects will lead the master planning service for the over 21-acre property recently acquired by the town. The organization also designed the Lawrence Hill Affordable rentals in Wellfleet soon beginning construction. The campground effort is planned to provide affordable rentals, year-round home ownership and seasonal workforce housing. Design work will begin in April and take at least a year, with multiple outreach events planned.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 