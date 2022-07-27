Boaters Urged to be Careful After Plymouth Whale Incident

BOSTON – Boaters are being urged by state officials to be aware following an incident with a humpback whale this past weekend.

The launched out of the water off of White Horse Beach on Sunday, hitting its head on the bow of a vessel in the process. Reports indicate that no one was hurt in the incident.

Footage from the encounter can be found below.

In turn, the Massachusetts Environmental Police has joined the Department of Fish and Games’ Division of Marine Fisheries in warning boaters, kayakers, paddle boarders, and anybody else operating in the Plymouth area to be careful.

A collection of younger whales was found within the region in recent days; younger whales and their behavior are often unpredictable, according to state officials, and they along with humans could be in danger if there is a collision.

Animals like these humpbacks should not be chased, entrapped, or passed over with vessels or other watercraft. Whale watchers and mariners should be at least 100 feet away from the mammals and be careful as they approach.

Whales should not be approached head-on, and there should not be any sudden or consistent speed changes near marine animals.

It is also against state and federal law to harass marine mammals.

A full list of tips for whale watching and keeping safe when among marine animals can be found by clicking here.