Animal Rescue League Hosting Dog Adopt-a-Thon on Cape Cod

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston is running a Dog Adopt-a-Thon event at their Animal Care & Adoption Center in Brewster until Saturday, August 26.

Adoption fees will be waived for dogs 1-year and older to promote the adoption of adult dogs.

With many potential adopters focusing on puppies, older dogs can be overlooked, spending more time in a shelter environment instead of a home.

While young adult dogs can still exhibit the energy and playfulness of a puppy, unlike their puppy counterparts, young adult dogs are often “potty” trained and have already learned basic manners and skills.

ARL’s Adoption Forward, a conversation-based adoption matching process, will remain the same during this event.

Organization officials recommend potential adopters bring their current dog if they are looking for another, to meet any possible dog they may be interested in adopting.

Adoptions are first come first serve, as ARL is unable to place holds on any dogs during this event.

The Brewster event is located at 3981 Main Street and is open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. until August 26.