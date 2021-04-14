You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AP: Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison

AP: Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison

April 14, 2021

From the U.S. Department of Justice

NEW YORK (AP) – Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme, has died in prison.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Madoff died early Wednesday at the federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently of natural causes. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.

By Michael Balsamo and Tom Hays, Associated Press

