You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Applications Open For Seasonal Snack Shack Vendors At Hyannis Harbor

Applications Open For Seasonal Snack Shack Vendors At Hyannis Harbor

April 16, 2024

Image from Town of Barnstable.

HYANNIS – Applications are being accepted for the Town of Barnstable’s annual Snack Shack Pop-Up Program at Hyannis Harbor Overlook.

Culinary entrepreneurs and food service professionals are being invited to rent the Snack Shack next to the HyArts Artist Shanties from June to November.

The rentals are available six days at a time on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications can be filled out by clicking on this link.

Two years ago, the town was awarded a $45,000 grant through MassDevelopment which provided the Snack Shack with new restaurant-grade equipment. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 