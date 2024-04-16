Applications Open For Seasonal Snack Shack Vendors At Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – Applications are being accepted for the Town of Barnstable’s annual Snack Shack Pop-Up Program at Hyannis Harbor Overlook.

Culinary entrepreneurs and food service professionals are being invited to rent the Snack Shack next to the HyArts Artist Shanties from June to November.

The rentals are available six days at a time on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications can be filled out by clicking on this link.

Two years ago, the town was awarded a $45,000 grant through MassDevelopment which provided the Snack Shack with new restaurant-grade equipment.