You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Army: Soldier Reported MIA During Korean War Accounted For

Army: Soldier Reported MIA During Korean War Accounted For

July 29, 2021

BOURNE – An Army officer from Massachusetts who was reported missing in action during the Korean War has been accounted for and is coming home for burial.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday that the remains of 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate are scheduled to be buried in Bourne on September 17.

The Brighton resident was reported missing in December 1950 during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He was 24.

North Korea in July 2018 turned over dozens of boxes of U.S. service members’ remains following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Redgate’s remains were identified using DNA and circumstantial evidence.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 