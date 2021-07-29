Army: Soldier Reported MIA During Korean War Accounted For

BOURNE – An Army officer from Massachusetts who was reported missing in action during the Korean War has been accounted for and is coming home for burial.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday that the remains of 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate are scheduled to be buried in Bourne on September 17.

The Brighton resident was reported missing in December 1950 during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He was 24.

North Korea in July 2018 turned over dozens of boxes of U.S. service members’ remains following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Redgate’s remains were identified using DNA and circumstantial evidence.

From The Associated Press