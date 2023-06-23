You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Truro Gets ARPA Money for Wastewater Project

Truro Gets ARPA Money for Wastewater Project

June 23, 2023

TRURO – The Town of Truro will receive $139,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant approved by the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners recently.

Grant funds will be used to develop a comprehensive wastewater management plan focused on improving the town’s wastewater treatment infrastructure.

“The Board of Regional Commissioners recognize the importance of improving our wastewater management plans, we are pleased to support the Town of Truro with this significant grant award,” said Barnstable Chairman Mark Forest.

A transfer of $640,000 from unreserved general funds for ongoing groundwater treatment efforts at the former municipal fire training site was also voted on by the board.

Barnstable County’s estimated cost for their multi-year clean up is approximately $60 million dollars over the next five years meaning the request for funding is just a fraction of the total cost expected.

About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


