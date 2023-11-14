Arts Foundation Encourages Aspiring Cape Artists To Apply For Grants, Mentorship

BARNSTABLE – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod is encouraging local artists to apply for grant funding through its Capacity Building Grant Program as the program’s Friday, November 17 application deadline approaches.

Now in its second year, the program will offer up to 15 artists across all skill levels and mediums the chance to receive guided mentorship from regional professionals and participate in holistic and business-oriented artist workshops led by artist Hannah Cole, illustrator Allison Cole, and others.

Participating members will also receive a $2,000 working capital grant to invest in their practice.

“This is a great opportunity for local artists to spend six months learning the skills they need to achieve financial sustainability in their practice,” said Julie Wake, Executive Director of the Arts Foundation.

“Artists will emerge from this program with a business plan that gives them actionable items they can implement into their work, connect with a cohort of their peers to support one another in moving towards their professional goals, and receive funding to support their art once they have completed the program,” she said.

The program is funded in part with American Rescue Plan Act funds set aside for investment in the arts, with additional support from the Cape Cod Foundation, the John K & Thirza F. Davenport Foundation, and other regional entities.

Click here to apply.