Arts Foundation Offering Local Artists Grants For Business Mentorship

BARNSTABLE – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod is calling on regional artists to apply for its Capacity Building Grant Program to support artists on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Those who are selected to participate in the program will receive one-on-one mentorship with professional artists in the region, a $2,000 working capital grant to grow their practice, and access to workshops focusing on the business side of artistic endeavors, such as Taxes for Artists, Freelancers and Creative businesses taught by artist Hannah Cole and the Art of Licensing by illustrator Allison Cole.

A panel of local artists will select up to 15 artists in what will be the second cohort of artists chosen by the Foundation, following in the footsteps of the inaugural class which graduated in September.

“This is a great opportunity for local artists to spend six months learning the skills they need to achieve financial sustainability in their practice,” said Julie Wake, Executive Director of the AFCC.

“Artists will emerge from this program with a business plan that gives them actionable items they can implement into their work, connect with a cohort of their peers to support one another towards their professional goals, and receive funding to support their art once they have completed the program,” she said.

The program is funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by Massachusetts to invest in the arts, with support from the Cape Cod Foundation, William Raveis Real Estate, Cape Cod 5m the John K. & Thirza F. Davenport Foundation, South Shore Playhouse Associates, the Kelley Foundation, and the Woods Hole Foundation.

The application deadline is Friday, November 17.

Artists of all skill levels and mediums are encouraged to apply.

Click here to apply.