Cape Cod Leaders Prepared as Flu Season Arrives

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County is preparing for the upcoming flu season by stockpiling the flu vaccine, and setting a date for the public to be vaccinated on October 11, while they also wait for the latest Covid-19 vaccine due to arrive in late September.

As the school season begins parents and children alike will be looking to stay as healthy as possible, and officials like Wendy Judd, Public Health Nurse for the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, are giving information on how to be proactive.

“Good handwashing is of course one of the key ways to stay healthy. If someone is sick then they should wear a mask, whether that is in school or in public. Also wiping down desks and doorknobs is encouraged,” Judd said.

Taking precautions should be the focus of not only those involved with schools and children but the rest of the population as well, as the country continues to be the healthiest it can be in the wake of the pandemic.

Judd also believes that getting the newest Covid-19 vaccine out to the public as soon as possible is a must to stay ahead of any potential major issues.

“The bottom line is there is a trend and it’s a reminder that Covid will remain a public health concern for the foreseeable future, and we still have to be mindful that we’re not free from it yet,” said Judd.

Officials believe that the community has built immunities to the illnesses and that Massachusetts is a well vaccinated state, but are still encouraging residents to keep up with their vaccinations to continue to keep the virus at bay.