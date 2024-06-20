Attorney General Finds Open Meeting Violations In Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has determined that the Sandwich Historic District Committee violated the Open Meeting Law.

The complaint came from a resident on Gully Lane who was involved in a dispute with a neighbor over several grievances including a hedge wall.

The Attorney General said there were multiple violations, including two topics being discussed at a meeting last October which were not included on a meeting memo, plus they said there was insufficient notice for a visit to the property in November.

The state is ordering the committee to come into compliance.

This is the second open meeting violation on Cape Cod in the last month. The A.G.’s office also recently found fault with the Yarmouth Housing Authority.