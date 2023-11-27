Awardees Announced for Annual Human Rights Celebration

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission recently announced the recipients of this year’s Annual Human Rights Awards celebration, which will take place on December 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The event will be located at the Hyport Conference Center in Hyannis and will see three awards and other recognitions presented for the community.

The Rosenthal Community Champion Award will be presented to the MLK Action Team Police Task Force of Nauset Interfaith for their efforts to enhance the relationship between the police and the communities they serve.

Also the Cornerstone Award will be given to Ann Burk in recognition of her advocacy work in support of transgender individuals on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Lastly, the Tim McCarthy Award will be granted to Ngina Lythcott for her advocacy for children, public health, and racial justice in Provincetown over the past two decades.

Recognition of Unsung Heros, including Patricia Cawley, Christine Drew, Natalia Frois, James Matthews, and others will also be part of the event.

The public is invited to attend and are requested to pre-register at their website.