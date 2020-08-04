Baker Launches Mask Reminder Effort

HYANNIS – The state has launched #MaskUpMA, a campaign to remind state residents to wear masks and face-coverings in public in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The effort will utilize multiple channels to get information out, including video testimonials on social media, a new PSA, and a new website at Mass.gov/MaskUp.

The site also includes multilingual resources.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito both appeared in video testimonials urging residents to wear masks to help launch #MaskUpMA.

As part of the effort, Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster also joined in spreading the word on face-coverings on social media, with additional local public figures expected to remind everyone in the Commonwealth to “mask up” in the future.

In May, Baker issued an order requiring residents to wear face-coverings in public when social distancing could not be maintained.

Exceptions included children under the age of 2 and those unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.