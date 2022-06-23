You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker, Lawmakers at Odds Over Suspending State Gas Tax

June 23, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker (R) and Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House and Senate are at odds over temporarily suspending the state’s 24 cent-per-gallon gas tax.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano issued a statement Wednesday in response to questions. The two said a gas tax holiday would result in billions of dollars in profits for oil companies, with only pennies ending up in the pockets of consumers.

Baker, however said it’s time to act, pointing to President Joe Biden, who on Wednesday called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months.

From The Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


