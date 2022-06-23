Baker, Lawmakers at Odds Over Suspending State Gas Tax

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker (R) and Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House and Senate are at odds over temporarily suspending the state’s 24 cent-per-gallon gas tax.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano issued a statement Wednesday in response to questions. The two said a gas tax holiday would result in billions of dollars in profits for oil companies, with only pennies ending up in the pockets of consumers.

Baker, however said it’s time to act, pointing to President Joe Biden, who on Wednesday called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months.

From The Associated Press