State Announces “Lets Go Out” Campaign

BOSTON – The state has launched the “Let’s Go Out” campaign, designed to support Massachusetts restaurants, as many continue to struggle through the COVID-19 reopening.

The campaign is being managed in partnership by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism and the Massachusetts Office of Housing and Economic Development.

The $1.9 million campaign was designed to run concurrently with the lifting of Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions, and is scheduled to run throughout the summer.

“Our administration recognizes that the challenges created by the pandemic have made the last year tremendously difficult for the entire small business community, and especially for the restaurant community,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

The campaign will highlight how integral restaurants and eating out is to local communities and will encourage Massachusetts residents to eat out more often than usual.

Ads will feature substantial events that happen in restaurants such as celebrating birthdays, visiting old friends, spending time with families, and meeting new people.

The campaign will feature display ads, digital billboards, posters, a billboard at Fenway Park, and radio ads.

“If my family were still in the restaurant business and had to contend with something like COVID-19, I don’t know how we would of survived,” said Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center