State Awards Funding For Student Substance Abuse Treatment

HYANNIS- Almost $5 million in grants is being allocated to fighting substance abuse in schools.

The money will be going to hospitals and health centers that will service high schools in high-risk areas for substance abuse.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals who are at risk for mental health problems and substance abuse disorders have been in even greater danger.

Data suggests that quite often mental health issues are found in tandem with substance abuse disorders.

As the two occur together so commonly, it is important to treat both of these aspects.

The programs and treatment that the money will be going towards will aim to assist students with substance abuse problems and their families.

Alternatives to school suspension and punishments will also be explored through the program.

Each of the hospitals and treatment centers in the program will receive over $100,000 for each year the program is active.

The program is funded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response Grant.

As a whole, the effort is focused on treatment and support rather than punishment.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter