Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries

BARNSTABLE – In order to keep up with redistricting laws, Barnstable officials have altered precinct boundaries for the upcoming election.

The changes reflect data from the 2020 U.S. Census. As a result, some people in Barnstable may have new polling locations.

Residents can check where their polling precinct is by visiting the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

The deadline to register to vote in the September 6 primary elections in Massachusetts, along with Barnstable’s special elections in the third and fifth precincts, is August 27.

Those who are currently registered to vote in the town do not have to re-register. Those who have changed their residence, mailing address, or name have to reach out to Town Clerk Ann Quirk in order to re-register.

To learn more, visit the Town Clerk’s office by clicking here.