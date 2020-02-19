Local Officials Seeking Feedback for Federal Block Grants

YARMOUTH – Barnstable and Yarmouth businesses, along with residents and agencies that offer housing and community services for low and moderate income residents, are being asked to provide feedback for block grant program.

Both Barnstable and Yarmouth receive funding from the annual Community Development Block Grant Program the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Barnstable is expected to receive around $280,000 for programming this year, while Yarmouth will be granted with nearly $130,000.

“And these funds provide housing, economic opportunities, and a suitable living environment for low and moderate income persons in Barnstable and in Yarmouth,” said Mary Waygan, program coordinator for the Town of Yarmouth.

The Consolidated Plan looks to identify needs for community housing and development, and create resolutions to those problems.

Federal grant funds have been used in the past to bolster affordable housing, loans to local businesses, programs such as Meals on Wheels, and more.

The answers to the survey will aid the towns in developing the plan.

Waygan said public feedback is vital, as it gives the towns an idea of what other funding efforts and bigger projects are necessary in the future.

“So if you want us to use it for economic development, let us know.” Waygan said.

“To improve your public facilities, let us know. Affordable housing, let us know.”

The plan will span from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2025.

The survey and additional information can be accessed on both town’s official websites.

Barnstable’s website can be accessed by clicking here, while Yarmouth’s website can be reached by clicking here. Additionally, a direct link to the survey can be found by clicking here.

Those interested in completing the survey can also pick it up at local libraries and other town buildings such as the Barnstable Adult Community Center and Yarmouth Senior Center, as well as the town halls.

The survey should take around 10 minutes to complete.

Online or hard copy surveys must be completed and submitted to the towns by March 18.