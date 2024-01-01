You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Announces Demolition Of Osterville Recreation Building

January 1, 2024

OSTERVILLE – The Barnstable Department of Public Works Structures & Grounds Division is alerting the public that the Osterville Recreation Building has been permanently closed and scheduled for demolition.

Demolition work is expected to last a few months, during which time the tennis courts, ballfield, and playground will remain open.

Parking will be affected while construction is ongoing, and the Department will coordinate with the town to keep as many spaces open as possible.

Residents and visitors are urged to ensure their safety by heeding all temporary signage and fencing during construction.

