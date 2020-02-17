Barnstable Budget Includes Blish Point Flood Infrastructure Funding

BARNSTABLE – The Fiscal Year 2021 budget in the Town of Barnstable will include funding to improve infrastructure throughout the Blish Point neighborhood in order to tackle flooding problems.

The budget includes $3.3 million of funds for future infrastructure projects. Potential improvements include raising roads, developing evacuation plans, and installing barriers.

“These are all recommendations that were made by the Woods Hole Group, and that are on the table for consideration,” said Peter Halesworth, who has been working for improved infrastructure in the neighborhood for multiple years.

Flooding in the area generally comes from Maraspin Creek, just south of Barnstable Harbor.

Halesworth thanked residents in the area for pushing for changes to be made, as well as Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representatives Will Crocker and Tim Whelan for their support within the state government.

He said the Blish Point situation is a smaller example of a larger problem across the state that needs to be addressed.

“We have 19th century infrastructure for a 21st century problem, and we needed an upgrade seriously,” he continued.

The fiscal year 2021 budget for the town will be officially submitted on February 24.