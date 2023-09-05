Barnstable County Dredge Program Searching for New Staff

BARNSTABLE – In the midst of rebuilding the Barnstable County Dredge Program with new equipment purchased using grant funding, the organization is also looking to fill holes in their staff for upcoming projects.

The ideal department size is dictated by the budget that the Dredge Program receives, but Ken Cirillo, Director of the Barnstable County Dredge Program, says that they will be looking to fill key openings for the future.

“Ideally we would have seven crew, a superintendent, two levermen, and four deckhands. That’s what we should have but right now we are down three positions. We’re down a maintenance engineer, and two deckhands,” Cirillo said.

One of the major upcoming projects will be work done on the Mashpee approach channel, which will allow for better boat travel in the area along with helping the prevention of erosion to the region.

The open positions that the Dredge Program currently have will accrue sea hours for those looking to apply to other maritime jobs that require certain qualifications, says Cirillo, who understands the importance of building a resume.

“It’s an absolutely fabulous job for the right person who wants to be able to go out in the water and see the results of the work. Every single day we produce something. You’re getting your hands dirty, you’re working out on the water and then you’re home at night,” said Cirillo.

The importance of the job for the region paired with the ability to build a sea resume for future job opportunities makes the available positions very desirable for those looking to find a way into the industry.