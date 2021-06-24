Barnstable County Fair Offering Nonprofit Donations for Parking Lot Staffers

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Fair organizers are offering an opportunity for nonprofits to earn revenue for their organizations.

Any nonprofit organization that helps staff the fair’s parking lots for a day will receive a donation from the Barnstable County Fair.

“We’re desperately looking for some parking attendants,” said General Manager Wendy Brown.

“Most parking lots need anywhere from four to six people. If you do one day, one of the short days, you get $375 towards the nonprofit. If you do a long day it’s $500.”

Any group that can fill out all seven days will receive $3000.

The fair is also seeking traditional employees for a variety of roles, including parking, security, grounds keeping and ticket selling.

“Hopefully we can get some people who want to just have fun for seven days. It is fun, everybody is in a good mood and we’re expecting an awesome crowd this year of happy fair-goers.”

Fair organizers will be accepting applications through the start date of the fair.

More information on applying can be found on the fair’s website.