Barnstable County Prepares for ‘Operation Green Light for Veterans’

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Superior Courthouse will illuminate its cupola and statues, featuring Mercy Otis Warren and James Otis Warren, in green light as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans beginning on November 6.

The lights will stay on through the week until November 12 as part of the nationwide effort by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers to pay tribute to Veterans.

Now in its second year, Operation Green Light is expected to draw hundreds of counties to participate.

Through this symbolic green illumination, Barnstable County sends the message that veterans are appreciated and supported.

“Operation Green Light for Veterans is an important way for Barnstable County to honor and show support for veterans in our community”, said County Administrator Beth Albert.

In addition to illuminating the Superior Courthouse, residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb.

Counties and residents across the country will be sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

For more information on the Operation Green Light for Veterans visit their website.