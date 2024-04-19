Barnstable County Provides Bird Flu Warning Before Beach Cleanups

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials are warning beachgoers to watch out for dead birds this summer after recent cases of avian flu among local populations.

With the warmer weather on the horizon and numerous beach cleanup and walk events planned for Earth Day on Monday, County health officials said beachgoers who encounter a dead bird should generally call local animal control.

Those cleaning up the beach should never attempt to dispose of it without disposable gloves, a face mask and eye protection. The carcass should be double bagged in plastic prior to placement in a regular trash receptacle.

County officials said bird flu was first found on Cape Cod in the beginning of February 2022.

While the disease doesn’t pose a major health risk for humans, it does spread easily among wild and domestic birds, including poultry.