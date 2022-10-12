You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Seeks Volunteers for Regional Shelters

October 12, 2022

HYANNIS – After the severe damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, Barnstable County has announced a partnership with the American Red Cross to recruit more volunteers for regional shelters.

The local shelters are used to provide basic needs during weather events.

Those interested in volunteering are invited to attend one of several upcoming walk-through trainings.

During tour of the facilities, people will learn about shelter operations during storm events and what is expected of volunteers.

All walkthroughs are being held on Saturday mornings from 10am to 11:30am on the following dates:

  • October 15 – Harwich Cape Cod Technical High School
  • October 29 – Barnstable Intermediate School
  • November 12 – Falmouth High School
  • December 3 – Sandwich High School
  • December 17 – Dennis Yarmouth High School

Volunteers should register online here and are encouraged to take the 3.5-hour shelter training course.

The Red Cross is hoping to recruit 216 volunteers before December.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

