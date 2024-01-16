Barnstable High School Chosen As Host Site For Coast Guard JROTC Course

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Public Schools recently announced that the US Coast Guard has chosen Barnstable High School as a host school for a new Coast Guard JROTC unit, joining a 16-program roster that includes high schools in Oregon, Hawaii, Texas, and Florida.

The program will provide students with instruction in four levels of maritime science taught by experienced service members, with a focus on leadership, civics, community service, and drill work.

Students will be able to select the program as part of their course selection for Spring 2024.