Barnstable High School Chosen As Host Site For Coast Guard JROTC Course

January 16, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Public Schools recently announced that the US Coast Guard has chosen Barnstable High School as a host school for a new Coast Guard JROTC unit, joining a 16-program roster that includes high schools in Oregon, Hawaii, Texas, and Florida.

The program will provide students with instruction in four levels of maritime science taught by experienced service members, with a focus on leadership, civics, community service, and drill work.

Students will be able to select the program as part of their course selection for Spring 2024.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


