Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

August 25, 2023

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division, in collaboration with Barnstable County, is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday from 9:00AM to noon at the Transfer Station in Marstons Mills. 

All residential property owners in Barnstable are encouraged to participate.

Those who do not have a current transfer station sticker are asked to provide proof of residency or residential property ownership in the Town of Barnstable.

Hazardous waste includes vehicle fluids, spot removers, herbicides and insect repellents.

