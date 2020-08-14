Barnstable Police Advise of Cotuit Credit Card Skimmers

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department has advised residents that there have been multiple credit card skimmers located at the Gulf gas station along Route 28 in Cotuit.

In a Facebook post, the department is advising people who bought gas at the location from June through now to check their records to ensure that their personal information and finances were not stolen.

The department mentioned that they are continuing to make check-ins with local businesses to see if any other card readers have been compromised. To this point, no other businesses have had this issue in recent days.

Anyone with additional information is advised to contact the department at 508-778-3874.