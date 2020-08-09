Barnstable Recreation Summer Programs Going Strong Despite Pandemic

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable’s “All Day Summer Fun Club” is entering its final week and Director of Recreation for Barnstable Patti Machado is praising the efforts the staff and kids have made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just funny how kids adapt. I’m just really, really proud of our kids of what they have done to keep themselves and everyone else safe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, programs at the three separate camps have had to adapt to accommodate social distancing.

“It’s definitely different because were used to getting in a bus and going to the beach, and I would say that’s the biggest downfall is that we don’t get to do as many field trips as we have in the past,” said Machado.

One of the innovations the camp made this summer is giving every child a hula hoop that they stay inside of effectively creating social distance between each other.

Two of the camps are grades 1 through 4 and one camp is comprised of kids in grades 6-8.