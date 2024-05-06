Experts Ready for Shark Season Off Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Marine animal researchers are gearing up for a busy shark season for Cape and the Islands.

The marine predators have been more frequent in the region in recent years as seal populations expand.

Education Director Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says although they may be new to residents and oftentimes disruptive to beachgoers, they are a sign of a healthy ecosystem for Cape Cod’s shoreline.

“White sharks are apex predators at the very top of our ocean food web. If we didn’t have a healthy ecosystem, we wouldn’t be able to support an apex predator, let alone seen an increase in an apex predator’s population,” said Walsh.

She says tagging expeditions and more robust outreach programs have helped humans coexist with sharks, and that they can even be a good draw for the local economy the same way wildlife at national parks is.

For the full video interview with Marianne Walsh as well as Research Coordinator Ashleigh Novak, click here.