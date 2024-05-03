Ceremony Held For Restored Lighthouse

NORTH TRURO – The Cape Cod National Seashore hosted a ceremony on Friday morning to unveil the recently-restored Highland Light in Truro.

A ceremony at the lighthouse included remarks from the park superintendent and nonprofit partner Eastern National, which promotes public support of national parks in the U.S.

The 19th century lighthouse was recently rehabilitated. According to the National Park Service, the structure deteriorated from changes to the ventilation system when it was relocated from an eroding cliff in 1996.