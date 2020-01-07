Barnstable Residents to Begin Receiving Census Forms

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Town Manager’s office has announced that residents should begin receiving census forms in the mail this week.

The census/voter/street listing forms provide proof of residency to protect voting rights and must be signed and returned if the information is correct or if changes are required.

If someone has moved out of your household and is a voter, give provide their address, email or phone number.

Individuals no longer listed in households will be notified to verify the change.

If anyone has been added to the household, include their information on one of the blank lines.

Voter registration may not be completed through the census form.

To register to vote, visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.sec.state.ma.us. Then click on “Elections and Voting” to register. Registration can also be completed at the Town Clerk’s office.

Residents who only live in Barnstable for only part of the year should fill out the census if: This is your permanent address; this is where you are registered to vote; and on your Massachusetts driver’s license you have a Town of Barnstable address.

This year’s census mailing also includes information on the Litter Control Ordinance and Enforcement Provisions that were adopted by the Town Council on November.

Anyone with questions can contact the Town Clerk’s office at 508-862-4044.