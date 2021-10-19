You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Rolling Rally Registration Now Open

Barnstable Rolling Rally Registration Now Open

October 19, 2021

HYANNIS – Registration is now open for Barnstable High School’s Red Rolling Rally, which is being held on November 24 at noon along Main Street in Hyannis.

Youth groups, organizations, and clubs across the town are invited to register their “floats” for the parade. Multiple decorated vehicles will be eligible for the pre-Thanksgiving event.

The rally’s theme this year is “Celebrating The Youth Of Our Barnstable Community.”

All registered floats must be at the parking lot of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority along Transportation Avenue by 10 a.m. the morning of the event.

To learn how to register, click here.

