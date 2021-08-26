Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Emergency Declaration Approved

HYANNIS – President Joe Biden has declared that an emergency exists for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and ordered federal assistance to support the tribe due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Henri.

The president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Emergency protective measures, including federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75% federal funding.