You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Seeking $37B for Fighting Crime, Hiring More Police

Biden Seeking $37B for Fighting Crime, Hiring More Police

July 21, 2022

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is proposing to spend roughly $37 billion for fighting and preventing crime.

The Democratic president’s new proposal includes $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years.

Biden will outline his anti-crime program on Thursday during a visit to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Biden will request the money from Congress as part of his latest budget proposal.

Senior administration officials previewed the plan on the condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.

Republicans are trying to gain leverage in November’s midterm elections by portraying Democrats as unwilling to confront crime problems.

By Chris Megerian, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 