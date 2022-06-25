You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Signs Landmark Gun Measure

Biden Signs Landmark Gun Measure

June 25, 2022

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades.

The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

The House gave final approval Friday, June 24, following Senate passage Thursday, June 23, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two world leader summits in Europe.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools

BY WILL WEISSERT, ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 