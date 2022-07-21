You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, has ‘Very Mild Symptoms’

July 21, 2022

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19.

The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough.

He’s taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters. When a fully vaccinated person experiences infection, the chance of severe illness or death is low.

The White House says Biden is isolating at the White House but carrying out his duties via phone and Zoom.

He canceled a planned visit to Pennsylvania on Thursday and tweeted: “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

