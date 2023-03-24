You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bill Would Extend Food Aid, School Meals, To-Go Cocktails

Bill Would Extend Food Aid, School Meals, To-Go Cocktails

March 24, 2023

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

HYANNIS – Massachusetts lawmakers approved a spending plan Thursday that would extend programs launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic including outdoor dining regulations and remote access to public meetings.

The $389 million supplemental budget also includes $130 million to extend an enhanced federal food benefit program.

The spending bill also sets aside money for early education grants, free school meals, emergency shelter assistance, and affordable housing for immigrants and refugees.

The bill would also allow the to-go sale of beer, wine and cocktails to be extended for a year.

The Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


