You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boardwalk Funds, Marijuana Tax on Sandwich Special Town Meeting Warrant

Boardwalk Funds, Marijuana Tax on Sandwich Special Town Meeting Warrant

October 27, 2022

Sandwich Boardwalk

SANDWICH – Sandwich Fall Special Town Meeting will meet at 7 pm on November 14 at Sandwich High School. 

On the warrant is an article imposing a three percent excise tax on the retail sale of marijuana that would go into effect next year. 

Voters will also consider whether to fund construction and repair work for the Sandwich Boardwalk located at Mill Creek—a move recommended by the town’s select board.

The boardwalk suffered heavy damage during storms earlier this year. 

The full warrant can be found on the Town of Sandwich’s website here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 