Boardwalk Funds, Marijuana Tax on Sandwich Special Town Meeting Warrant

SANDWICH – Sandwich Fall Special Town Meeting will meet at 7 pm on November 14 at Sandwich High School.

On the warrant is an article imposing a three percent excise tax on the retail sale of marijuana that would go into effect next year.

Voters will also consider whether to fund construction and repair work for the Sandwich Boardwalk located at Mill Creek—a move recommended by the town’s select board.

The boardwalk suffered heavy damage during storms earlier this year.

The full warrant can be found on the Town of Sandwich’s website here.