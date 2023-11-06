You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Bridge Maintenance Work Completed

Bourne Bridge Maintenance Work Completed

November 6, 2023

BOURNE – Maintenance work on the Bourne Bridge has been completed more than two weeks ahead of schedule, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.

Waterproofing and paving for Phase 3 of the project was completed Thursday night and the contractor removed the lane restrictions in the area.

Phase 3 included repairs to the sidewalk along with structural and roadwork repairs to the travel lanes adjacent to the sidewalk.

Contractors are finishing cleanup of the construction area and have applied temporary line striping on the bridge travel lanes.

All travel lanes and the sidewalk on the Bourne Bridge are now open for use.

The contractor is scheduled to come back Sunday night, November 5, to complete permanent line striping and remove all the temporary road signage.

