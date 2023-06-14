Joint Effort Launched in Bourne to To Beautify Main Street

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is partnering with the Aptucxet Garden Club and the Cape Cod Canal Chamber of Commerce to beautify and install planters along Main Street and Town Hall.

Members of Aptucxet Garden Club have donated plants and volunteer services to the Town’s Facilities and Public Works teams to make cosmetic improvements to ten existing planters along Main Street in Buzzards Bay.

Additionally, the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce aided in the purchase of flowers for four new self-watering, double walled sub-irrigation planters as part of a new pilot program, to be installed at the Main Street entrance of Buzzards Bay Park and the entrance to Town Hall.

The planters are designed with composite material that retains less heat than their cast iron counterparts, allowing for reduced water absorption and human maintenance.

The program is being performed in alignment with the Town’s Local Comprehensive Plan and the Select Board’s Strategic Plan to pursue sustainable practices and foster community partnership.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter