Brewster Voters Approve Historic Sea Camps Property Purchase

BREWSTER – Brewster town meeting voters gave overwhelming approval on Sunday to the purchase of the Cape Cod Sea Camps property along Route 6A and another parcel on Long Pond.

It’s the largest single public purchase of property in Brewster’s history and will cost the town around $26 million.

Supporters said it was important to acquire the parcels for use as open space, beach access and recreation.

The Sea Camp’s owners shut down the camp in 2020 and moved to sell off its two parcels: the 55-acre Bay Parcel which stretches from Main Street north to Cape Cod Bay and the 66-acre Pond Parcel extending from Long Pond Road to Long Pond.

Both were approved nearly unanimously on Sunday afternoon.

Select Board member Cynthia Bingham previously said there were a number of potential uses for the property, including improving beach access for residents, providing space for a community center and other recreational amenities, and as affordable housing.

Some town officials had expressed concern during the summer that a private developer would acquire the properties.

The purchase, which requires a debt exclusion, needs one final approval at a special election on October 5.

If eventually acquired, the town will immediately insure the properties, and arrange management and security to care for the town’s investment.