Cadet Corps Training Applications Now Open

BUZZARDS BAY – Applications are now being accepted for new members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps training program at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Teens across the area aged 11 to 17 are invited by Gosnold Division and the Training Ship Patriot State to take part in the program. Those interested in military or nautical opportunities are especially encouraged to apply.

The program, which will occur on alternating Saturdays at the base from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature activities like marksmanship training, a swim meet, and more.

For more information, visit Gosnold Division’s Facebook page by clicking here.