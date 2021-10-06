You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cadet Corps Training Applications Now Open

Cadet Corps Training Applications Now Open

October 6, 2021

BUZZARDS BAY – Applications are now being accepted for new members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps training program at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Teens across the area aged 11 to 17 are invited by Gosnold Division and the Training Ship Patriot State to take part in the program. Those interested in military or nautical opportunities are especially encouraged to apply.

The program, which will occur on alternating Saturdays at the base from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature activities like marksmanship training, a swim meet, and more.

For more information, visit Gosnold Division’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 