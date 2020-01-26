You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Campaign Crunch Time Forces Progressives to Eye Private Jets

Campaign Crunch Time Forces Progressives to Eye Private Jets

January 26, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic senators running for president will have to rely more heavily on private jet travel between Washington and Iowa.

That’s because of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are big on warning of climate change, yet they may be forced to increase their carbon footprint exponentially.

It’s more evidence of the political jam both face while weighing their duties as impeachment trial jurors against making final appeals to voters.

Some climate advocates say they aren’t bothered by the private travel, especially because they view a more carbon-conscious administration as a better result than four more years of Trump.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 