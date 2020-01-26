Campaign Crunch Time Forces Progressives to Eye Private Jets

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic senators running for president will have to rely more heavily on private jet travel between Washington and Iowa.

That’s because of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are big on warning of climate change, yet they may be forced to increase their carbon footprint exponentially.

It’s more evidence of the political jam both face while weighing their duties as impeachment trial jurors against making final appeals to voters.

Some climate advocates say they aren’t bothered by the private travel, especially because they view a more carbon-conscious administration as a better result than four more years of Trump.