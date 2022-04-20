Cape Air Makes Gift to 4C’s Aviation Program

HYANNIS – Cape Air has made a $2,500 to Cape Cod Community College’s aviation maintenance program in support of students entering an international competition.

The students will compete in the 2022 Aerospace Maintenance Competition in Dallas, Texas, starting on April 25.

The event gives students in the 4C’s program the chance to showcase their technical abilities by competing in challenges including inspecting airframe damage, cable rigging, and engine fan blade removal.

“Partnering with Cape Cod Community College to support aviation and education and the cultivation of new talent is something we are extremely proud to be a part of,” Cape Air President & CEO Linda Markham said.

The airplane maintenance training program, which launched in 2016 with help from Cape Air, is based out of Plymouth Municipal Airport.

Over the course of two years, students become certified technicians in airframe and power plant repair.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter